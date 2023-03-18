Amazon Deals: WD Red Pro, Seagate 20TB 16TB CMR NAS HDDs available at up to 56% discount

If you are looking for some great deals on hard disk drives, Amazon is currently offering massive discounts on a variety of HDDs. Particularly, the Western Digital 16TB Red Pro NAS internal hard drive is selling for only $249.99 after a huge 56% discount on the original MSRP of $569.99. This deal saves you a whopping $320 so get your hands on it while the stock lasts. (In case it is faster, snappier SSDs you are looking for, find them here).

Capable of managing high-intensity workloads round the clock with an MTBF of up to 1 million hours, this internal hard drive has been built for medium or large-scale businesses and for up to 24-bay network-attached storage (NAS) environments. It also features a multi-axis shock sensor and dynamic fly height technology for the protection of data.

With it, you get enhanced reliability and error recovery controls with 3D Active Balance Plus and NASware 3.0 technology. It also supports up to 300TB per year workload rate. The retail price of the 16TB WD Red Pro NAS 3.5 Inch 7200 RPM 256MB Cache is $569.99. After the 56% discount, you can get it for only $249.99 and save $320.

Alternatively, you can also get your hands on the other CMR-based variation of Western Digital Red Pro NAS HDD:

The 20TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS HDD (7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 512 MB Cache): $359.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out the 16TB, 18TB, and 20TB Seagate IronWolf HDD, available at discounted prices:

Moreover, If you are looking for other HDD deals, you can find them in our previous coverage of offers with massive discounts.

