DEAL: Save big on Seagate BarraCuda hard drives right now

Want to save some money on some good old-fashioned hard drives for your PC with lots of storage space? You can do just that with these latest deals on Seagate BarraCuda hard drive products. Right now, the 8TB Seagate BarraCuda hard drive is available for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's 44 percent off its normal $179.99 MSRP.

The 3.5-inch SATA Seagate BarraCuda hard drive lineup is perfect for people who store a lot of media on their PCs, but don't want to use a slower external hard drive. It has a 256MB cache and has integrated Seagate Secure software for the encryption of data as well as Instant Secure Erase for extra security.

You can also save some money on some other Seagate hard drives at Amazon

Seagate FireCuda 16TB external hard drive for $299.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

And while we have already reported on this deal earlier this week, here's a reminder: You can now get the Seagate 1TB and 2TB NVMe expansion storage cards made for the Xbox Series X and S consoles for their lowest prices ever.

