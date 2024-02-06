Seagate 18TB, 20TB CMR HDD deals are still on so you can upgrade your NAS/Plex server

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price, though, again, that could be changing soon as retailers and distributors adjust inventories and demand.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals frequently, they have been few and far between. Newegg is offering the Seagate 20 TB and the 18TB enterprise-grade Exos X20 and X18 drive for very good prices (buying links below), thanks to a discount promo code.

As mentioned above, the drives are based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods.

Get the Seagate 20TB and 18TB CMR HDD below:

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

