Skip Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB and 4070 Ti 12GB and grab these AMD 24GB RX 7900 XTX and 20GB XT

If you are a 1440p or 4K gamer and have been holding off for the best price to upgrade your current GPU, or maybe to build an entirely new gaming PC, this may be the moment to act on your desires. That's because the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its smaller sibling, the 7900 XT, are currently selling for some of the best prices we have ever seen them (buying links below).

XFX Speedster Merc310 RX 7900 XTX

First up, we have the RX 7900 XTX, a Speedster Merc310 model from XFX. The 7900 XTX trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 4080, often beating it in vast majority of games. However, as with most AMD RDNA 2 cards, it is not as good for ray tracing, and falls behind, only able to match the RTX 4070 Ti. However, this level of performance should be more than enough for most people as ray tracing still remains a very expensive feature in terms of hardware requirements.

Like the XTX, the 7900 XT from XFX is also discounted as it has fell to its lowest price ever. The XT is the better option than the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti as the former is around 10-15% faster in both 1440p and 4K gaming, depending on the titles. Even when ray tracing is taken into account, the 7900 XT is not that far behind the Nvidia card. The biggest advantage for the AMD cards, however, is the VRAM capacity. New titles like Hogwarts Legacy are really struggling on 8-10GB GPUs at 4K, which means the 4070 Ti's 12GB frame buffer may not hold up for very long.

In case you are looking at more powerful options, you can consider the AMD RX 6800 and 6700 series, some of which are still selling at excellent discounts. You can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.