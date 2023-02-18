Rainbow Six Siege is getting a new drone operator and anti-cheat measures on consoles

Ubisoft is continuing the impressive run it has had with Rainbow Six Siege as the tactical shooter's eighth year of updates gets ready to kick off. Coming with the name Operation Commanding Force, the Year 8 Season 1 update will carry a brand-new Operator, weapon reload behavior changes, and even anti-cheat measures for consoles.

Brava is the latest Operator joining the Attacking side of the shooter. Much like Twitch, Brava comes equipped with a special drone as her unique gadget, a device that's able to hack opponent gadgets to switch their allegiances. For example, a hacked Kapkan trap will trigger on Defenders, while a hacked Yokai drone of Echo will be fully controllable by Brava for her team's purposes.

Watch Ubisoft's deep dive video of Brava below, which further explains her gadget's usage and the equipment she carries into battle:

Ubisoft is also removing reload canceling from the game to make reloading a riskier endeavor, beginner challenges for onboarding new players into Siege, as well as a 100-level battle pass to climb.

While a new map is not attached to this update, Ubisoft is bringing in a handful of community requested features this season, the first one being Mousetrap. This is a detection tool being implemented into the Xbox and PlayStation versions of Siege that is aiming to catch mouse and keyboard users on consoles.

Ubisoft said a large number of players on consoles are using input spoofing devices to give themselves the advantage of using a mouse against controller users. Per the studio, these cheaters won't be banned, but instead will be given unplayable amounts of input latency in their matches to deter their efforts. The Mousetrap anti-cheat feature will go live in a mid-season update.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1: Operation Commanding Force enters the Test Server on February 21, while a full launch is planned for March 7. Ubisoft has four seasonal updates planned out for the game in 2023, with a full reveal of the upcoming year of content debuting tomorrow at the Six Invitational tournament stage.