Snap up the Google Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch for all time price lows right now

As we get closer to the official start of the holiday shopping season, we are seeing more and more tech products hitting all time low price points. That includes two Google Pixel devices: The recently launched Google Pixel Tablet and the first version of the Google Pixel Watch.

Right now, the Pixel Tablet model with 128GB of onboard storage is discounted down to $399, or $100 off its original $499 price tag. If you want to get the model with 256GB of storage, its price has been cut down to $499, which is again $100 off its $599 MSRP.

The 10.95-inch tablet has a 2,560 x 1,600 LCD display. Inside, it has Google's in-house Tensor G2 chip along with a Titan M2 security chip. Both models come with 8GB of RAM, and 8MP cameras in the front and the rear of the tablet. Its battery is designed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge with video streaming. They also come with their own charging dock that also serves as a stand and a speaker for the Pixel Tablet.

The first edition of the Pixel Watch is available at the all-time low price of $199.99. That price is available for all the Wi-Fi only models, but som versions like the one with the matte black case, also offer the watch with both Wi-Fi and LTE cellular wireless support for $199.99 as well. That's $200 off its $399.99 MSRP.

The Google Pixel Watch has Wear OS installed and can be used for smartphone features like taking calls, getting and answering emails and text, and more. It also has a lot of fitness features like activity and calorie tracking and more. You also get six months of free Fitbit Premium support with its purchase.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

