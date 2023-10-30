Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PC hardware specs revealed; campaign preloads begin Nov. 1

Activision, now owned by Microsoft, is getting close to launching one of the biggest games of 2023, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. Today, the company announced the hardware requirements for the PC version of the military first-person shooter, along with preload times for the game.

The blog post states the development team at Beenox is handling the porting duties of the PC version. It will come with over 500 customization options. Here are the hardware recommendations for the game:

Minimum - Multiplayer only OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

Storage: SSD with 79GB available space (34GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Minimum OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Recommended OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Competitive / Ultra 4K Specifications OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Video Memory: 10 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Required for all specs Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX compatible Recommended Drivers for NVIDIA/AMD NVIDIA: 537.58

AMD: 23.10.2

As you can see, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will become yet another high-end PC game that will require a SSD for storage.

Owners of NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 40 GPUs will also be able to get support for DLSS 3 for higher frame rates and performance, along with NVIDIA Reflex for low latency gaming.

The PC version will be available via Battle.net and Steam. Preloads will begin on November 1 at noon Eastern time for buyers who get early access to the game's campaign mode, which goes live for those players on November 1 at 1 pm Eastern time.

Preloads for the Multiplayer and Zombies mode begin on November 8 at Noon Eastern time, and goes live on November 10 at midnight Eastern time.