1TB WD C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card is now available for just $99

Xbox has a few highly anticipated games coming this week (Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl), and they are not going to be gentle with storage in your console, especially if you have the base Xbox Series S. However, WD has a perfect solution for that problem: its C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card lineup. And the best part is that the 1TB variant is now available for just $99.99.

If you do not need that much space or you cannot afford the $100 SSD for your Xbox, you can still get more disk space for upcoming games with the 512GB configuration. While it is not at its all-time low price, the current $67.99 tag is still a solid discount and the lowest price in four months, according to third-party price trackers.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Xbox Storage Expansion Cars let you get more space in Xbox Series X|S consoles by plugging them into a dedicated port on the back of Xbox Series X|S. Expansion Cards work the same way as the built-in drives, so there are no sacrifices in terms of speed or features.

1TB WD_Black C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card - $99.99 | $56 off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.