Save big on Amazon Echo smart speakers, including the Echo Studio at an all time price low

In just a few days, Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of some big discounts across the board as part of the Prime Big Deals sales event from October 10-11. However, the company has already discounted lots of its own products, some at all-time lows, even for non-Prime members.

That includes all Echo smart speakers, such as its premium mode, the Echo Studio. It's normally priced at $199.99, but right now, you can snap it up for an all-time low of $154.99 or $45 off its MSRP.

The Echo Studio has five speakers designed to offer a quality audio experience. It's helped by its spatial audio processing technology and room adaption technology, which allows the speaker to analyze the surrounding room so it can offer the best sound in every part of the room.

Of course, like all Echo speakers, it supports the Alexa voice command digital assistant. You can ask it to stream music from your favorite audio streaming service. You can also ask it to give you news, sports, and weather headlines. The Echo Studio is also a smart hub, so you can control your smart home devices like lights, cameras, thermostats, and more.

As we said, all of Amazon's Echo speakers are now discounted. Here's a look at what's available:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.