1Password brings passkey support for iOS 17 users in the latest update

Earlier this week, Apple officially announced the iOS 17 update for iPhones and iPads. The new update brought a host of new features and improvements while allowing third-party apps to support passkey authentication.

Essentially, this would allow users to sign in using biometrics or face ID, eliminating the need of entering passwords. The technology was developed by FIDO Alliance in collaboration with companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft. Apple has supported passkey sign-in on Safari and iCloud Keychain since iOS 16 and with the new update the feature has been open to third-party services as well.

1Password is taking advantage of the iOS 17 update and has announced a new update to enable passkey on its iOS app. The new feature works along with Apple's own Password Manager and offers passkey sign in for various services.

Steve Won, chief product officer, 1Password notes:

Passkeys are the best form of passwordless authentication that balances security and convenience, and 1Password is committed to enabling all businesses and consumers to embrace them. With Google, TikTok, and GitHub turning on capabilities for passkeys this summer, billions of people around the world now have the opportunity to adopt this exciting technology. Being first to market with a fully passwordless experience represents our continued commitment to innovating simpler authentication with stronger security, and to create a safer digital future for everyone

1Password also shared a list of features it is bringing along with passkeys. These include the ability to manage passkeys via mobile or browser extension, organize passkey credentials, securely share passkeys, and receive passkey alerts for websites that support the feature. The company also plans to bring the ability to unlock 1Password vaults with passkeys in the future.

Launching in public beta this fall, 1Password customers will also begin unlocking 1Password with a passkey, offering best-in-class security paired with ease of use on every platform. Customers will be able to sign up on their mobile device of choice and add trusted devices for a cross-platform experience when signing in.

If you are using 1Password on iOS 17 then you can head to the Apple App Store and download the latest update. Do note that while the 1Password app is free to install, you will have to pay a subscription fee in order to use the app.