Alan Wake 2 sales cross 1.3 million, becomes Remedy's fastest selling game ever

13 years after the launch of Alan Wake, Remedy Entertainment finally delivered its long-planned sequel to continue the haunted horror writer's story. Despite the significant break between installments, Alan Wake 2 has proven to be a massive success for the studio.

Remedy announced today that the award-winning entry is its fastest-selling release ever, with the game reaching 1.3 million copies sold across PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The title had already sold a million copies by the start of 2024, and the latest 300,000 had joined in just the past two months. The studio also shared that its previous game, Control, has now sold over four million copies since its launch in 2019, bringing in approximately 100 million Euros in revenue. "A great game can generate excellent long tail sales, and we expect this to be the case with Alan Wake 2 as well," it adds.

"We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2's sales," says Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. "The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well."

Remedy has already announced it is working on two story expansions for Alan Wake 2, which will be dropping sometime in 2024 as steady updates to the base game continue.

The studio also has other gaming projects in the works to expand on its collected universe of supernatural games. This includes Project Condor, a cooperative spin-off, as well as a Control sequel. Max Payne and its sequel, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, are receiving remakes under Remedy as well, with Rockstar serving as publisher for this project.

While no launch windows have been announced for future Remedy projects, Virtala adds that the titles will be reaching "their next development stages during the first half of 2024" as Alan Wake 2's development team transitions over to the new games.

However, one of the studio's upcoming projects, Vanguard, was not a part of the announcements today. The Tencent-published game recently went through an internal reboot. It was originally set to be a free-to-play live service experience, but a major direction change has made it a paid entry with a focus on cooperative play.