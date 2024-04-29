Microsoft Viva Engage has made its new Copilot feature generally available

In January, Microsoft announced that its Viva Engage service for businesses had launched a public preview of its Copilot feature. Today, the company announced the public preview is over, and Copilot is now generally available in Viva Engage.

Just a reminder: Viva Engage is the business and enterprise-themed social networking service that was previously called Yammer. Microsoft renamed it to Viva Engage in June 2023.

In a blog post today, Microsoft stated that adding Copilot support in Viva Engage can help create posts and recommendations for a company's network. It added:

Whether you’re starting from scratch or working from a draft, Copilot in Viva Engage can help you write, edit, get feedback on your post, and more. For users who are new to AI collaboration, suggested prompts provide examples of how to get the ball rolling with Copilot. These suggestions guide you to collaborate with Copilot in ways that are particularly useful to the task at hand –writing a post that is engaging and expresses what you've got to say.

The blog post adds that at the moment, the Copilot feature cannot be used to get answers to questions about Viva Engage data. However, Microsoft says that this feature will be added to Viva Engage sometime in the future.

In the meantime, Copilot does use Conversation Starters for helping to write Viva Engage posts. When this is used, Copilot can offer writers ideas for posts based on recent themes that have been made in conversations on their Viva Engage network.

The service is now available for all premium Viva Engage customers, Viva Suite, and Employee Communications and Communities (C&C) customers. It is also available in a number of languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, French, Portuguese, Italian, Chinese Simplified, and more. The blog added that there will be more Copilot features for Viva Engage users in the months to come.