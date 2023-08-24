Gmail to ask for verification when adding a forwarding address or changing filters

Google is adding an extra security measure to Gmail to help protect your account from unauthorized access. You may now be asked to verify your identity when taking sensitive actions related to forwarding addresses and editing your filters.

Google writes in a blog post that verification will be asked in the following scenarios:

Filters: creating a new filter, editing an existing filter, or importing filters.

Forwarding: Adding a new forwarding address from the Forwarding and POP/IMAP settings.

IMAP access: Enabling the IMAP access status from the settings. (Workspace admins control whether this setting is visible to end users or not)

When you take these actions, Google will evaluate the session and, if it deems it risky, will challenge you with a "Verify it's you" prompt. You can confirm the validity of the action by entering a second and trusted factor, such as a 2-step verification code. If you fail to complete the verification challenge, you will receive a "Critical security alert" notification on your trusted devices.

Google notes this feature is only available to users who sign in to Google products using their Google account. It does not currently support those who login through a Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML).

As for availability, the new security feature will start rolling out to most Gmail users in the two weeks following August 23. The full rollout of the feature will begin on September 6. All Google Workspace accounts and free Google accounts will have access to the additional protection.

Google has been busy adding new features to Gmail in recent months. In addition to a native translation feature for Android and iOS, Gmail now offers scheduling and ability to set working locations. That said, Google also launched Help Me Write, its AI email drafting tool, for both Android and iOS devices.