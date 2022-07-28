Warhammer 40K: Darktide delayed again, now hitting PC in November, Xbox "shortly after"

It has now been two years since Warhammer: Vermintide series developer Fatshark announced Warhammer 40K: Darktide as its next project, however, repeated delays have not helped its launch plans. Adding another one to the mix, the developer today announced the title will not be reaching fans until November 30 on PC, while the console-exclusive Xbox version is missing a launch date altogether. Before, it was aiming for a September 13 release.

Needing more time to improve the cooperative game's stability and performance, as well as polish important systems are the reasons for this latest delay according to the developer.

"Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making" said Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund. "Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game."

There is some good news too though, as Fatshark is planning to host a series of beta tests before launch across PC and console. Head here to sign up for these upcoming playtests. For those looking to get a better look at the game, an extended trailer looking at gameplay debuted just last month, check it out here.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is now releasing on PC on November 30, with the Xbox Series X|S launch coming "shortly after". The title is still slated to hit all Xbox Game Pass platforms on day one of launch.