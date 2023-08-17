Google announces new tools to ensure you are using safe Chrome extensions

Google has announced a new security measure for Chrome to help customers ensure they are using safe and trustworthy extensions. Starting with Chrome 117, due to release next month, the browser will notify users when an extension they use is no longer available in the Chrome Web Store.

According to Google, the new extension safety check will come in handy in three specific scenarios:

The developer delisted the project from the Chrome Web Store.

Google has taken down the extension for violating Chrome Web Store policies.

The extension has been marked as malware or harmful.

The new system also has measures for protecting developers and avoiding false positives.

Google says Chrome will automatically clear the security warning once the developer has resolved the problem. Also, extension makers will have a grace period for fixing an issue or filing an appeal before Chrome begins warning customers about potential security problems.

Chrome will preset customers receiving the notification (you will be able to find them in the "Privacy and security" section) with two options: remove the extension or ignore the message. However, Google's browser will continue turning off malware-infested extensions automatically.

The new security measures for Chrome extensions will help the company to keep its browser ecosystem safe while ensuring safe and reliable extensions continue operating without interruption. Head to the official Chrome Developer blog to learn more about the new extension safety hub for Google Chrome.

In case you missed it, Google recently announced improved website permissions for Chrome. Version 116, now available in the stable channel, allows granting one-time permissions for the current session only, giving customers more control over the websites they use.

The change is currently available on desktops only and for three permission types: location, camera, and microphone. You can learn more about it in our dedicated coverage.