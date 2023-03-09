Someone claims to have seen the Google Pixel Fold on a New York City subway train

Rumors and alleged info and render leaks about the Google Pixel Fold foldable phone have been happening for quite some time now. This week, the leaks went to the next level as the Reddit user "onetaketeo" claims that not only did he see a Pixel Fold in the wild, but managed to take a few images of it in action.

Here is his description:

Im on the A train in NYC and I got a glimpse of a Google employee with the pixel fold. The phone is very nice. The bezels on the outside are super thin. The guy is doing everything he can to cover up. He has a dark blue, black color phone. I am surprised at how thin the phone is.

The images he uploaded are very blurry, reportedly because the subway train was moving and the leaker didn't want the Google employee to see him taking photos. There's really just one image that shows the reported Pixel Fold in something close to a full view. However, you can still see what looks like the outside screen used in the folded landscape mode.

Of course, all of this could be a very elaborate prank, so take this with a grain of salt. However, it would not be the first time that someone spotted an unannounced new mobile device being used in the wild.

With Google I/O coming up on May 10, 2023, that would seem to be the best place and time to debut the Pixel Fold. Previous alleged leaks claim the phone will be heavier compared to other foldable phones, and that it might cost as much as $1,799.