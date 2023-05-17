Amazon announces new Echo devices, including the Echo Pop smart speaker

Amazon continues to not only refresh its many smart audio devices under its Echo brand, but also come up with all new products. The latest example is the Echo Pop, which holds some similarities to the previous Echo Dot speaker but with an all-new design and features. It was revealed today along with some refreshes on other Echo products by Amazon.

The small Echo Pop has a semi-circle design, with the speaker facing out. The company claims it will offer full sound to bedrooms and other small rooms in the house. Of course, it's a smart speaker so you can use Alexa voice commands to have it set alarms for you, along with making calls, ordering stuff from Amazon, streaming music, and more. It can also help expand your home wireless network. If you have Amazon's eero mesh routers, the Echo Pop can expand their reach by another 1,000 square feet.

The Echo Pop comes in four colors (Midnight Teal, Charcoal, Glacier White, and Lavender Bloom). It's available for preorder now for $39.99, and will start shipping on May 31.

Amazon has also revealed new versions of its Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids smart displays. Both have some improvements compared to previous versions, including a faster processor, an additional microphone, a better display and improvements in its speakers. You can pre-order the Echo Show 5 for $89.99 for shipment on May 31. Echo Show 5 Kids, with its space-themed art design and parental controls, is also available for pre-order for $99.99.

Finally, there's a new edition of the Echo Buds wireless earbuds. Amazon says:

Echo Buds feature high-quality audio and a lightweight, semi-in-ear design so you can stay connected to your surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls. They’re sweat-resistant, with a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours with a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

They are available for pre-order for $39.99 and will start shipping June 7.

