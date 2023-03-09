Amazon Deal: The SanDisk 2TB portable SSD available at 56 percent discount

Amazon is offering its users great discounts on a variety of devices. In case, you are also looking to get your hands on a good storage option, you might want to check out the SanDisk 2TB portable SSD deal, in particular. Its original MSRP is $269.99, however; you can get it today for only $119.99. This is after a 56 percent discount that saves you $150.

With this lightweight and low-power SSD, you get fast solid-state performance with up to 520MB/s read speeds in a portable drive. It comes with up to two-meter drop protection so, you don't have to worry about it being damaged all the time. The rubber hook enables you to secure this durable drive, which weighs only about 1.44 ounces, to your backpack so that you can reach it easily whenever you want.

Check out the link below to get your hands on this SanDisk 2TB portable SSD:

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD, up to 520MB/s - USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C: $119.99 (Amazon US)

If you do not want storage options from SanDisk, you can also get 1TB and 2TB SSD variants from Samsung:

1TB Variant:

2TB Variant:

Samsung 2TB 980 Pro (M.2 2280, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache) without heatsink: $169.40 (Amazon US)

If this is not what you require, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see the deals that match your needs.