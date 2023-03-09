Writing tool Grammarly joins the generative AI train with GrammarlyGO and it will be free

One of the biggest fears about the rise of generative AI programs like ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chat is that it will put a lot of writers out of work. Today, one of the most popular online writing tools, Grammarly, announced it will launch its own generative AI feature, GrammarlyGO.

Grammarly already assists writers with not just fixing spelling errors but also grammar and even suggestions for better words to use. GrammarlyGO will venture beyond simple corrections and suggestions by actually creating new documents, based on prompts from users. It can also automatically generate replies to emails and create outlines for articles and presentations. Users can also make adjustments in tone and formality for documents created by GrammarlyGO as well.

The new generative AI feature will be included in all of Grammarly's paid subscription tiers starting sometime in April. More importantly, GrammarlyGO will be included in the company's free plan for people in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine. With many people fearful of more and more writing jobs being taken over by AI programs, it will be interesting to see how writers who already use Grammarly will react to this new feature.