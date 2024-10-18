Amazon launches a new entry-level Fire TV Stick with a remote with TV and soundbar controls

If you don't have a smart TV, there are multiple devices that you can use to convert it into a smart one. You can use the recently launched Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick to convert a dumb TV into a smart one. After a few years, we finally saw Amazon upgrade the entry-level Fire TV stick.

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick HD, starting at just $34.99. Compared to the previous model, the most notable addition to this new entry-level Fire TV Stick is that it includes a remote control that you can use to control your TV, receiver, and even soundbar.

Notably, the remote included with previous Fire TV Stick HD models did not support controlling TVs and soundbars. However, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD comes with almost similar specs as the Fire TV Stick Lite. It includes a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage.

Gallery: Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with remote

Unlike the more expensive Fire TV 4K models, the Fire TV Stick HD doesn't come with Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision HDR support. On the other hand, it does support Wi-Fi 5, a variety of HDR standards including HLG, HDR10/10 Plus, and also Amazon Alexa assistant support, which are similar to the older Fire TV Stick Lite.

This means that in terms of new, you are getting a remote control that supports controlling TV and other peripherals and also HDMI ARC functionality. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is now available for purchase from Amazon's website for the said price tag. If you are someone who wants a streamer that can get rid of the extra remotes on your couch, then you can go for this new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. But for better streaming quality and advanced features, there are Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models as well.