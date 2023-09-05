Leaked gaming benchmarks show AMD's RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT outpacing RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti

AMD at Gamescom 2023 has unveiled its latest range of mid-range Radeon RX 7000 series cards. The duo of cards are the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7700 XT. Now, newly leaked gaming benchmark data provides an early glimpse of how these new graphics cards stack up against competing NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti models.

According to data sourced from HD-Tecnologia and VideoCardZ, the RX 7800 XT demonstrates on average 0.5% higher performance compared to the RTX 4070 across a range of game titles tested. Without ray tracing enabled, this lead extends to 6.9%. However, with ray tracing, the RTX 4070 claws back a 11.6% advantage.

The RX 7700 XT exhibits an even more commanding lead over the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, delivering 16% faster speeds on average across the benchmarked games. With ray tracing disabled, this jumps to nearly 16% higher performance. The RTX 4060 Ti only pulls ahead by 5.4% when restricting tests to ray tracing workloads.

Additional leaked 3DMark benchmarks reinforce AMD's dominance in rasterization workloads. The RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT outpace their NVIDIA counterparts in Fire Strike, Time Spy, and Time Spy Extreme. Only in the ray tracing-focused Port Royal test does the RTX 4070 top the RX 7800 XT's score.

In case you missed it, AMD is pricing the RX 7800 XT 16GB at $499, $100 below the RTX 4070 12GB. And the RX 7700 XT 16GB is priced at $449, $50 less than the RX 7800 XT.

In terms of other key specifications, RX 7800 XT features 19.5 Gbps memory and corresponding 624 GB/s, compared to the 6800 (XT)'s 16Gbps and 512 GB/s bandwidth. It has 64MB of Infinity (L3) cache. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT features 18Gbps memory and 432 GB/s of memory bandwidth. In terms of the Infinity Cache, the 7700 XT has 48MB.

The official reviews will confirm whether these leaked benchmarks translate into real-world gaming experiences when the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT launch on September 6.

Sources and Images: HD-Tecnologia and VideoCardZ