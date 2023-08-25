AMD launching FSR 3 in September, to work with Xbox as well but no mention of Sony's PS5

Today at Gamescom 2023, alongside the launch of the RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT, AMD finally offered an update on its long awaited third-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) graphics technology for games. It is based on AMD's new Fluid Motions Frame (FMF) technology. FSR 3 will be added to at least two PC games in early September, but the company claims that in just a few months, thousands of games will support the technology.

During AMD's Gamescom live stream, the company's gaming marketing head Frank Azor stated that Square Enix's Forspoken, and the just-launched EA magic-themed first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum will get patches in a few weeks that will enable FSR 3 support,

That means those games should get huge frame rate boosts thanks to the use of AMD's frame generation tech, which it calls Fluid Motion Frames. Indeed, the company claims that when using FSR 3 in Forspoken, frame rates in 4K went up from 36 fps to 122 fps.

FSR 3 support will be added to a number of other games in the very near future. That includes CD Projekt Red's upcoming expansion pack Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Also, Epic Games' Unreal Engine will add a plug-in for FSR 3 which means tons of game developers that use that engine will be able to support that technology.

FSR 3 should run well on AMD's Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 graphics cards, and even some older cards as well (indicating RX 5000 series support and perhaps even RX 400/500 support). AMD says it will also work with Microsoft's Xbox consoles, which use custom AMD Radeon GPUs. But Sony's PlayStation 5 was not mentioned.

However, AMD had a small surprise. It announced that the FSR 3 team is working on a way to enable the technology to work on any DirectX 11 or 12 game, which means, in theory, thousands of titles will soon be able to get big frame rate boosts. That update is coming sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

The company is also the official GPU and CPU for the long-awaited Starfield game from Bethesda Softworks. While it would not comment on specific frame rates for that game, the company said it would run very smoothly on AMD hardware.