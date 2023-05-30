Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC in July

Despite holding a major games showcase after a two-year year gap and showing off plenty of experiences, it seems Sony had held back an announcement that would have left a lot of PC gamers happy. In a Surprise announcement today with a simple blog post, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is getting a PC port on July 26. Catch the new PC reveal and features trailer of the port above.

Released in 2021 for the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrived as the ninth entry in the popular third-person platforming series. Franchise developer Insomniac Games returned for this entry too, taking a break from all its Spider-Man duties and delivering a game that was well-received and won several awards.

Coming back to the PC version, its development is headed by the now Sony-owned porting specialist Nixxes Software, with Insomniac also lending support.

"We are thrilled and honored to bring this iconic franchise to a new audience," said Nixxes community specialist Julian Huijbregts. "If you haven’t played a game from this series before, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an excellent one to start with. The game is a visual spectacle that is perfectly suitable for newcomers thanks to a standalone storyline and the introduction of two brand new characters: Rivet & Kit."

As with most ports of PlayStation exclusives, the PC version touts some new features over the original release too. This includes ray-traced reflections and shadows with multiple quality levels to choose from depending on the hardware. Ultra-wide monitor support extending to 21:9, 32:9, and up to 48:9 aspect ratio setups (for both gameplay and cutscenes) is confirmed too.

Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac's own Temporal Injection technologies are also included to boost frame rates, which is now uncapped on the PC release as well. Moreover, full mouse and keyboard as well as controller support with rebindable keys are incoming too. Being a Sony game, the DualSense controller is supported as well, with wired connections offering the iconic haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

When the game was first released, it used the included SSD in the PlayStation 5 to help it handle its gameplay features, which included warping in and out of different settings with no load times. Sony has yet to reveal the PC specs for the game, but we expect that the PC version it might require an SSD as well



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's July 26 launch will happen on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $59.99. Those who pre-order the title will also receive early access to Pixelizer weapon and Carbonox armor set.