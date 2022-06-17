Another one: June updates break Microsoft 365 and AAD sign in on ARM devices

Microsoft recently confirmed that Windows users have problems using mobile hotspots on their computers after installing the latest cumulative updates. As it turned out, broken hotspots are not the only issue in the patches Microsoft released on June 14, 2022.

According to the official Windows Health Dashboard documentation, those with Windows on ARM computers have problems signing into their Microsoft 365 accounts and Azure Active Directory. Microsoft says the problem will affect the ability to sign in, plus VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and Outlook. Affected platforms include client versions of Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 21H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 20H2.

Fortunately, systems with x86 processors from Intel and AMD are immune to this slightly annoying bug.

After installing KB5014697 on a Windows Arm-based devices, you might be unable to sign in using Azure Active Directory (AAD). Apps and services which use Azure Active Directory to sign in, might also be affected. Some scenarios which might be affected are VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and Outlook. Note: This issue only affects Windows devices which are using Arm processors.

Microsoft is investigating the problem and promises to provide an update in upcoming releases. Meanwhile, users can bypass the issue using the web version of the affected applications and services. Also, you can always uninstall bad Windows updates to get rid of a specific bug.