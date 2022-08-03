Alleged announcement and launch dates for AMD Ryzen 7000 and Socket AM5 boards surface

Last night, AMD shared its Q2 2022 earnings report. Overall, compared to last year, the company did well financially, driven mostly by strong processor sales, among other things.

The Santa Clara firm also shared details regarding the launch of its upcoming CPU and GPU architectures which are Zen 4 and RDNA 3 respectively. The company reaffirmed that Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, based on Zen 4, are arriving this fall while its RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs are launching later in the year Q4.

An earlier presentation leak has revealed that AMD will have a special event on the 15th of September. The leaked image pretty much confirmed that the event is related to the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

The speculation from the available information at the time suggested that the September 15 date was when the chips go on-shelf, and a new report by fellow outlet Wccftech claims that this is indeed going to be the case as the September 15 date is apparently when the sales embargo of Ryzen 7000 and AM5 lifts, essentially meaning that these chips will be ready to be purchased.

The report further adds that Ryzen 7000 will allegedly be announced in August itself on the 29th, followed by the press and review embargo for CPUs and AM5 motherboards on September 13.

Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW

Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

We could receive more information at the event tomorrow where AMD's motherboard vendor partners will share details on the upcoming Socket AM5 600 series chipset boards.

Source: Wccftech