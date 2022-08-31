Intel's CES 2023 may be ruined as AMD Ryzen 7000X3D V-cache CPUs are allegedly landing

AMD announced its Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processor lineup a couple of days ago. The company is claiming up to 62% faster performance than Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900K. The real competition for the new Zen 4 chips though is Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S which are landing next month according to the latest leaked information. And a recent Geekbench score leak suggests that neither camps will really have much of an advantage over the other as the 7950X is seen locked in horns with the i9-13900K with neither of the chips budging.

However, things could take a turn for the worse for Intel soon after it releases Raptor Lake. According to Twitter user and leakster Greymon55, AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs (codenamed Raphael X), that combine the goodness of Zen 4 and 3D V-cache, are arriving at CES 2023. AMD is allegedly planning to launch three new chips:

Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Ryzen 9 7900X3D

Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD had earlier confirmed in its roadmap that the Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs will come after the vanilla chips were out. Though, as of now, it is unconfirmed if the new processors will utilize the existing 5nm process or the new 4nm lithography.

When AMD first introduced the 3D V-cache technology, it promised around 15% better performance in games. Reviews have shown that it is indeed the case as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is currently generally considered as the best gaming CPU even getting the better of Intel's 12th Gen i9 chips quite often even though the Intel CPUs were noticeably better than the non-X3D Ryzen 5000 processors.

This means the upcoming Ryzen 7000X3D line could potentially make the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs completely obsolete for gaming within just three months of launch. However, this will also depend on how competitive the pricing for upcoming 7000X3D processors are.

Source: Greymon55 (Twitter)