Antstream Arcade will offer over 1,300 retro games streamed from the cloud to Xbox consoles

Antstream Arcade is a cloud game streaming service that is already available on PCs along with Samsung smart TVs and TVs with Amazon's Fire TV and Google's Android/Google TV. Today, the company announced it will offer the same service for Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X consoles.

This will be the first time that Antstream Arcade will be made available on game consoles. It's also the first time Microsoft has allowed a third-party cloud gaming streaming service to access Xbox hardware. Of course, Microsoft has its own Xbox Cloud Gaming service that's available for a number of platforms with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Antstream Arcade will give players access to over 1,300 retro games, with more added all the time. We are talking about games like Pac-Man, the first Mortal Kombat, Joust, Galaga, and many more. You can check out the full list of games at the service's official website.

It's not just about playing retro games. Antstream Arcade also includes special challenges, online tournaments, and other features:

Over 600 original mini-game challenges, with new challenges every month. Take on your friends or the global leaderboards, or just try to earn gold in your favorite games.

Participate in global weekly tournaments. Take on the world and show everyone your elite gaming skills.

Set a community challenge with Giant Slayer. Take on the global community of retro gamers by setting a high score and challenging them to beat it. Will the community slay your score or will you be a giant amongst them?

Pick up that second controller and enjoy some classic couch co-op action with some of the best Beat'em ups, Shmups, Fighters, Platformers, and more at your fingertips.

Save your game at any point and pick up where you left off. Multiple people playing the same game? No problem, you have 4 save slots on every game to play with and continue to pick up wherever you left off.

Leave your mark by immortalizing yourself in the high score table of any game or challenge.

Challenge a friend in Duel. Play any challenge and see if they can beat you.

You can pre-order access to Antstream Arcade now on the Xbox Store. You can choose to play all these games on the service for an annual fee of $29.99, or you can get a lifetime pass for $79.99. There's no word yet on when the service will launch.

