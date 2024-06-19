Apple launches a website to help you find the right Mac for your needs

If you are in the market looking for a new MacBook but are confused about which one to go for among the various options, then you will be glad to know that Apple has launched a website that will ease this task. Now, you no longer need to go through hundreds of review videos of each MacBook to decide which one suits your needs.

Apple has launched a new "Help me choose" website for Mac that is designed to help potential customers find the right Mac. Upon visiting the "Help me choose" website, potential buyers will be asked a few questions, and based on their answers, the website will recommend the Mac that will not only suit their needs but is also within their budget.

The questions give the user the option to select exactly what their Mac will be used for, where it will be used, and what accessories are going to be used with it. The quiz covers all aspects for a user and helps them buy the best Mac as per their needs.

Users have the option to select whether they will use their Mac for work, school, entertainment, or simply for their hobbies. Depending on what you choose, the quiz will throw follow-up questions at you to gain more specific information on what the computer will be used for.

A creator might answer that they want their Mac to edit videos or use other creative software, or a casual user may answer that they want their computer to be a good all-rounder. Apple's "Help me choose" website quiz lets the user select multiple use cases so that they can get an all-in-one device as well.

The quiz also focuses on which type of accessories the user wants to use with their Mac and when they plan on using those accessories. Some users may want to use their Mac in a fixed position, while others may need an on-the-go device, so their accessory needs may also change depending on what they choose.