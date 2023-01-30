Apple may release a foldable iPad next year

Although Samsung is one of the key OEMs currently making foldable devices, it could have new challengers on the horizon. Both Google and Microsoft are said to be targeting this device category in the near future, and we've heard rumors that Apple is almost ready to throw its hat into the ring too. Now, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that there is a decent probability that Apple will release a foldable iPad next year.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPad will bring more diversity to Apple's product mix and boost sales in the iPad segment too. While the analyst didn't exactly dive into details, they noted that the foldable iPad, rumored last year too, will feature a carbon fiber kickstand manufactured by Anjie Technology.

Kuo's latest report is significantly different from fellow analyst Ross Young, who previously noted that Apple is working on an iPad-MacBook hybrid but that it won't release until 2026. Similarly, another reputable journalist Mark Gurman had stated that the foldable iPad would arrive "later in the decade".

Although Apple was initially also expected to release a foldable iPhone this year, it seems like this is not the case anymore. Instead, Kuo expects the foldable iPad to arrive in 2024 along with a revamped iPad mini. The analyst expects a 10-15% decline in iPad shipments this year but expects them to be boosted by the foldable iPad and the iPad mini next year.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter) via The Verge