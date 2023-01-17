Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 may reduce the centre crease

A common feature throughout the generations of Samsung's foldable smartphones is that where the device bends, there is a visible crease that has persisted throughout on both the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series of phones.

However, as reported by leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is going to be adopting the waterdrop style hinge on the next generation "Galaxy Z Fold5", which would reduce the level of creasing visible while maintaining the water resistance that the Galaxy Z Fold4 currently benefits from.

Samsung Electronics plans to apply the "droplet" hinge structure to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung internally calls it a "dumbbell" hinge. Waterdrop hinge + waterproof is finally here. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 15, 2023

Most notably, all other manufacturers such as Oppo and Motorola already utilise the waterdrop style design, which allows the display to slightly flex into the hinge, reducing the level of creasing on the visible portion of the screen.

At the moment, it is not known when Samsung will launch the next generation of foldable devices. However, it is currently preparing to launch the Galaxy S23 series of phones in the upcoming weeks.

Source: @UniverseIce (Twitter)