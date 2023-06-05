Apple shows off watchOS 10 at annual developer conference WWDC 2023

Apple has shown off watchOS 10 at its annual developer conference, WWDC 2023. With this update, the company has focused on widgets, you can now turn the digital crown to bring up your widget stack to scroll through, this feature is called Smart Stack.

There are also new watch faces to choose from including one featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. With this watch face, the two characters interact and play on the watch hands and react to local weather conditions.

While Apple Watch is known for its usefulness in physical workouts, the company wanted to help with maintaining your mental health too.

According to research, Apple found that reflecting on your state of mind can build emotional awareness and resilience. With the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10, users can log their momentary emotions and daily moods.

watchOS 10 also focuses on vision health. Apple said that children need up to two hours outdoors. With this update, Apple Watch can track how long you've been in sunlight and for children this information can be relayed back to their parent's iPhone or iPad via the Health app.

“watchOS is the world’s most advanced wearable operating system, and it has redefined how people all over the world think of what a watch can do,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology.

“watchOS 10 is a major milestone and an energizing new approach for Apple Watch, introducing a fresh new design for quickly viewing information, delightful new watch faces, new features for cyclists and hikers, and important tools for health.”

Apple said that watchOS 10 is available as a developer beta today and that it'll arrive as a free software update in the fall.