Apple Vision Pro might launch globally before WWDC 2024, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple might be gearing up to launch its Vision Pro outside the United States before the WWDC 2024 event, says renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The move is aimed to strengthen the global development ecosystem for visionOS. Apple will likely unveil more development details about visionOS at WWDC 2024.

Releasing the device beforehand in non-U.S. markets will allow the company to engage global developers for the new OS. The device represents Apple's first major venture into a new market category in almost a decade, and strong developer support is a major factor for success.

Apple is currently addressing a few challenges before releasing the product globally. The company wants to ensure smooth sales in the U.S. but limited initial supply will be a challenge. Factors such as modifying the algorithms for compliance with international regulations as well as the process around prescription lenses, which is a key component for the device, varies across countries.

How the Cupertino company will resolve these challenges will ultimately dictate the pace at which the Vision Pro becomes available in the U.S. and more countries worldwide.

Despite the hurdles, Kuo predicts a likely launch in at least some countries outside the U.S. before June 2024. A global launch of the device is highly anticipated even though it will come with a high price tag ($3,499). Up to 600,000 units in 2024 are expected to be manufactured globally, out of which only 80,000 will be available for the U.S. market indicating an initial sell-out.

How the market will respond to Vision Pro is still a topic of debate and speculation. Some analysts are skeptical of Apple's sales target given the luxury status and high price tag. Apple's ability to navigate these initial hurdles could dictate the company's eventual position in the spatial computing market.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo on Medium