Here's when and where you can watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is going to kick off in the coming week. The conference which is free for all developers will be held in an online format continuing the pandemic trend. However, developers will be able to join an in-person special event at the Apple Park campus on the opening day.

WWDC 2023 is scheduled to happen from June 5 through June 9. Its official keynote address will start at 10 AM PDT (UTC−07:00) where Apple will talk about the new features and changes coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and more. You can stream the free-to-watch keynote from a variety of sources, including the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and its official YouTube channel.

On the Apple website, you can click the Add to your Calendar link to download the file and create a reminder on your iCalendar app. Similarly, Apple has created a live stream on its YouTube channel, where you can click on the Notify Me button to get a reminder ahead of the keynote.

The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of Union presentation, starting at 1:30 PM PDT on June 5. However, the State of Union event will be available to stream via the Apple Developer app and website only. On June 5, Apple will also announce the winners of this year's Apple Design Awards. The company has already revealed the names of the finalists for individual categories.

Apple said that WWDC 2023 will compromise 175 in-depth video sessions which will be released via the developer app and website from June 6-9. Furthermore, there will be one-on-one sessions and Slack activities throughout the week where developers and students can interact with Apple engineers and get their questions answered. Users can also watch session videos together with their friends via SharePlay.

This year's developers' conference is expected to add a new 15-inch MacBook Air to Apple's lineup. Also, there have been reports that Apple might bring app sideloading to iPhones along with new lock screen customizations, revamped system apps, and navigation Live Activities for the lock screen.