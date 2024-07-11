Arc browser on Windows 11 gets AI features and other changes with Arc Max support

Not so long ago, The Browser Company released the Arc browser for Windows 11. This minimalistic-looking browser offers a breath of fresh air to customers who are tired of mainstream browsers. Now, there is a new feature update with a bunch of interesting additions, namely Arc Max, a set of AI-powered capabilities for the browser.

Developers of the Arc browser claim Arc Max was one of the most highly requested features. With Arc Max, Windows 11 users can organize their tabs with a single click (just hit that "Tidy" button to make things sorted out) and ask questions about the current web page using the Ctrl + F shortcut. Press it and then ask the AI for additional information.

Who hasn’t been to a recipe page that tells you about their family history spanning generations about banana bread? Don’t tell us you’ve never visited a restaurant’s website only to leave without finding information about their closing hours.



To help you with everyday tasks, Arc Max focuses on making small improvements, adding up to a better browsing experience.

Arc Max features are optional, so if you do not want them, the browser lets you turn them off in settings.

Other changes in Arc 1.10.0 for Windows 11 include the ability to rearrange tab spaces (separate collections of tabs, which you can create by clicking the button with a plus icon), skip/rewind controls in Picture-in-Picture, a fix for non-persisting settings across restarts, and a cleaner UI for the Command Bar (that annoying scroll bar is finally gone).

You can check out the full release notes for Arc 1.10.0 here. If you are curious about giving Arc a spin, head to the official website to download it for free. Just keep in mind that as of right now, Arc is only available on Windows 11, but developers are working on bringing it to Windows 10 as well.