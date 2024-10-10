Arc Browser now supports Windows on ARM

During its recent Windows event, where the company announced the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2 and new AI features for Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft also revealed that more applications would soon be available natively on Windows. One of those apps was the Arc browser, a unique alternative to mainstream browsers, such as Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Now, Windows on ARM users can download an ARM-native version of Arc.

Today, the Browser Company (that is the actual name of the team developing the Arc browser) released a new version of the browser for Windows users. Here is what the company says in the announcement:

Starting today, you can install Arc on any ARM devices you have, or share it with your Windows ARM-using friends, by directing them to the Download Arc for Windows button at arc.net.

The changelog for the latest version does not contain much, but the most important thing is Windows on ARM support. Here is the changelog:

Contained in this release, small but mighty fixes and an announcement you've been waiting for: We now support ARM processors for Arc on Windows.

Steve fixed a crash caused by dragging a tab to create a new Arc window or dragging a tab between two Arc windows.

Arc Search is now on Android and available for Android 12 or later! Download the open beta here!

You can download the Arc browser from the official website. It works on Windows 10 and 11, now including ARM-powered PCs, such as the latest models with Snapdragon X processors. However, you do not need the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 11 to benefit from Arc's optimizations for ARM-powered devices—speed and energy efficiency improvements should be noticeable on older computers as well, such as the Surface Pro X or the Surface Pro 9 5G.