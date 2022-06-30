Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood, and Geneforge are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has kicked off one of its rare triple giveaways, and that's to replace the double PC game giveaway from last week. Coming in to replace Car Mechanic Simulator and Game of Thrones Board Game are copies of Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as Geneforge 1 - Mutagen.

Iratus may look familiar to Darkest Dungeon fans, and it's a pretty similar concept too, but you take the side of evil this time. In this turn-based tactical roguelike, you take the role of a necromancer who is commanding the undead to slowly breach the overworld.

Here's how the developer details the setting and gameplay:

Strengthen your servants by researching secret rituals. Explore the twisted corridors and underground catacombs, and battle against lobotomized miners, greedy dwarves and corrupt mercenaries. Aid Iratus in his quest to recapture and eclipse his former power. Lead him to conquer the forces of good and unleash an eternal kingdom of death upon the world!

Next up is Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a PvPvE multiplayer title that has teams competing to pull off great heists while battling against both AI opponents and other crews, all in a medieval setting.

The developer's gameplay description says:

Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn.

The final game in the triple giveaway pack is Geneforge 1: Mutagen, a remaster of the 2001-released CRPG fantasy adventure. You're able to use a variety of tools to dispatch enemies in this cult classic, from magic and deadly pets to stealth and diplomacy.

The description from the developer reads as follows:

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is a unique, truly open-ended fantasy adventure in a strange, new world. You are one of the Shapers, wizards with the awesome power to create life. Want a tool, a trap, an army? You summon it into existence. You create mighty beasts, and they totally obey you. Usually.

Without a sale, Iratus: Lord of the Dead would set you back $29.99, while both Hood and Geneforge normally have $19.99 price tags.

You have until next Thursday, July 7, to add these free copies of Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as Geneforge 1 - Mutagen to your Epic Games library. Next week, Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy will become free.