Battlefield 2042 will host a Dead Space crossover event starting July 9

Electronic Arts' near future military multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042 is currently in the middle of its Season 7 content update. Next week, however, players of the game will be able to take a little bit of a break from that update with a special limited event that crosses that game over with another EA game series.

Your squad is about to become humanity’s last defense.#Battlefield 2042 | @DeadSpace 📅 July 9 - 16 pic.twitter.com/2OsJIwbbur — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 3, 2024

As posted on the official Battlefield X account, the game will launch the Outbreak event starting July 9, which will include content and themes from Dead Space, EA's sci-fi-themed horror game series. Based on the info shown in the trailer, the event will give players a way to escape a location in the game that's been taken over by Dead Space's zombie-like Necromorphs. The event will last until July 16.

Gamespot says players can earn some in-game cosmetics during Outbreak. It will also have a Dead Space in-game bundle where players can purchase the "Marked Man" outfit, three weapon skins and more. It will cost 2200 BFC ($20).

EA recently announced that the current Season 7 content update will be the final one for Battlefield 2042. While there will still be new in-game in-game challenges, patches, modes, and events like the upcoming Dead Space event, major content updates will soon end.

Meanwhile, EA and several of its in-house development studios like DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect are working on the next major Battlefield game. Details about that game have yet to be officially announced. However, back in February, EA stated the new game has "the largest Battlefield team in the franchise's history." It also stated those teams are "building a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player." Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out what they are working on.