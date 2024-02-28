Electronic Arts to cut 5 percent of its employees; Respawn's Star Wars FPS gets canceled

Electronic Arts is cutting workers again after two mass layoffs in 2023. Today, the game publisher revealed it will cut 5 percent of its total workforce. Based on EA's previously stated number of employees, that means anywhere from 650 to 670 team members will be laid off.

In its blog post announcing the cuts, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated:

While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams. Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect.

EA previously cut 800 jobs from its company in early 2023. Later in 2023, it cut 50 team members who worked at one of its biggest development studios, BioWare.

In a separate blog post, EA Entertainment President Laura Miele said that one of EA's biggest studios, Respawn, will have some changes. The developer's previously announced Star Wars themed first person shooter has now been canceled. Miele stated the team will now concentrate its work on "new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games."

Also, a recently formed studio, Ridgeline, which was to work on single-player games in EA's Battlefield series, will be winding down its operations in Seattle following the departure of its studio head Marcus Lehto. Some Ridgeline team members will be moved to another Battlefield studio, Ripple Effect. Also, Criterion will now be in charge of the Battlefield single-player projects.

Miele seemed optimistic about the first-person shooter series' plans for the future, saying that EA now has "the largest Battlefield team in the franchise's history."

Finally, several of EA's mobile games, including Kim Kardashian Hollywood, Lord of the Rings, Tap Sports Baseball, and F1 Mobile, will be sunsetting their operations soon.