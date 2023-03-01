Bing Chat is generating "Something went wrong" errors for some people

Microsoft is still in public testing for its new Bing Chat feature, and as you might expect, there are some times where it just won't work as planned. Today is apparently one of those days, as many Bing Chat users are reporting they are seeing "Something went wrong" error messages.

Microsoft is well aware of this problem, which is apparently due to a larger number of users. Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, posted this message on his Twitter account today.

Sorry for the "Something went wrong" error message that some of you may see on Bing Chat. It is caused by five main factors related to the increased load, we have fixes for three of them and mitigation of the other two. Please bear with us. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 1, 2023

Now almost everyone - 90% - should be seeing the Bing Chat Mode selector (the tri-toggle). I definitely prefer Creative, but Precise is also interesting - it's much more factual. See which one you like. The 10% who are still in the control group should start seeing it today. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 1, 2023

The selector allows users to switch between three answer modes: Creative, Balanced, and Precise. It's unknown if the new selector is one of the factors behind today's Bing Chat issues.