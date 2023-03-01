The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed once again until 2024 to help avoid team burnout

One of the most delayed games in recent years is getting yet another release date change. IGN reports that developer Telltale Games is pushing back the launch of The Wolf Among Us 2 to sometime in 2024.

The main reason for the change, according to Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie, is to help the development team avoid the typical crunch time stresses which will likely result in a game that's not ready for release. He stated:

I've done [crunch], and I don't want to do it again, and it's not fair to ask it. You can't plan a business around it. So yeah, part of it is about maintaining a healthy work culture. We don't want to burn out our good people.

Some of the other reasons include the fact that Telltale was still trying to rebuild its team following the closing of the original version of the developer in 2018. That, and the Covid-19 pandemic, put some major roadblocks in Telltale's revival plans. Finally, a decision was made to switch game engines from Unreal Engine 4 to the more recent Unreal Engine 5.

The original The Wolf Among Us game, based on the Fables comic book from DC Comics, was released in 2013 to great acclaim by the original Telltale Games. The same team announced the sequel in 2017, but it was never completed after the first Telltale shut down just a year later. The sequel was re-announced by the new Telltale in 2019.

The developer does have another game, set in The Expanse sci-fi universe, that's coming later in 2023, and IGN says the team has yet another unnamed game in early development