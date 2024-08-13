Sony reveals some of its post-launch content plans for Concord for PC and PS5

Sony hopes that the upcoming 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord will be a big hit, both on its PlayStation 5 console and on the PC. Today, Sony announced some of its post-launch content updates for the game, which will begin just a few weeks before its release in late August.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony says that Concord, developed by Firewalk Studios, will get frequent content drops, with no paid expansions or a Battle Pass to access them. Season 1 will begin sometime in October, shortly after the release of the main game. It will include a new map, a new Pregunner hero character, new variants for the Pregunners, and more.

Sony added:

With season 1, we’ll also be introducing an in-game store for those looking to personalize their Freegunners further with additional customization items and to continue to support the game. These will supplement the hundreds of rewards earnable through progression and will be solely cosmetic, optional, and have no gameplay impact.

Season 2 will start sometime in January 2025. In addition to a new map, new Pregunner, and new variants, a new mode will be added with the second season. Details about all of these additions have yet to be revealed. The roadmap image strongly suggests that season 3 will start sometime in April 2025, but the image has blurred out what will be included.

The blog post also has info on the Crew Builder system in Concord. It basically adds elements of a collectible card game into the shooter. The blog states:

Crew Builder allows you to create Custom Crews of Freegunners that you bring into a match. Every Custom Crew offers 12 configurable slots, which you can fill with characters from what will become a growing roster of Freegunners and their Variants. Each Freegunner will have multiple Variants, which are unique versions of each character that have special modifiers to their base abilities and can be unlocked by completing various in-game challenges.

Concord is due for release on August 20 for players who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, while everyone else can start playing on August 23.