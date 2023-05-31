Brave Search API is now open for use by companies and developers worldwide

Brave Software has announced the release of the Brave Search API. This will allow companies and developers to integrate private, ad-free search results with a simple API call.

For those unfamiliar with Brave Search, it’s the default search engine in the Brave web browser and has been built from scratch by Brave Software so that its results are different from those you’ll get in Google or Bing, rather than being derived from them. Notably, Brave Search is privacy-oriented and doesn’t use algorithms to bias or censor results.

Brave describes its API as “far cheaper than the Bing API” and it’s free for up to 2,000 monthly calls. It has several paid tiers, which are outlined below

Data for Search - Deliver search results Base $3 CPM 20 queries/second limit Up to 20M queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news cluster, videos cluster, autosuggest*, spellcheck*

Pro $5 CPM 50 queries/second limit Unlimited queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news cluster, videos cluster, schema-enriched Web Results, infobox, FAQ, Discussions, locations, autosuggest*, spellcheck*

Data for AI - Train AI models for inference Base AI $5 CPM 20 queries/second limit Up to 20M queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news Cluster, videos cluster, autosuggest*, spellcheck* Extra alternate snippets for AI

Pro AI $9 CPM 50 queries/second limit Unlimited queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news cluster, videos cluster, schema-enriched Web results, infobox, FAQ, Discussions, locations, autosuggest*, spellcheck* Extra alternate snippets for AI

Data with storage rights - Cache/store data to train AI models Base+ $26 CPM 20 queries/second limit Up to 20M queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news cluster, videos cluster, autosuggest*, spellcheck* Extra alternate snippets for AI

Pro+ $45 CPM 50 queries/second limit Unlimited queries per month Features Web search, Goggles, news cluster, videos cluster, schema-enriched Web results, infobox, FAQ, Discussions, locations, autosuggest*, spellcheck* Extra alternate snippets for AI



“The Brave Search API delivers great quality at an affordable cost,” the company said in its announcement. “Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models developers in particular should benefit from the Search API, which offers access to high-quality, Web-scale data, with exhaustive coverage of recent events. It also brings a novel data set versus competitors who might be falling back to the standard Google / Bing options.”

If you are interested in trying out or buying access to the Brave Search API, head over to the service’s dedicated webpage where you can sign up right now.