Brave's Leo AI now integrates with Brave Talk video conferences for summaries and more

Brave’s Leo generative AI tool (which Brave recently let admins disable) has now been integrated with the Brave Talk video conferencing tool enabling meeting summaries, task lists, and more all while maintaining user privacy. The company said that to use the feature, you’ll need to be using Brave Talk Premium which costs just $7 per month after a 30-day free trial.

The integration works on both desktop and Android. Once you finish a call, Leo will be able to take the call transcript, summarise it, create clean meeting notes and task lists, answer follow up questions, and more.

Discussing the news, Brian Bondy, CTO and co-founder of Brave, said:

“With Leo, meetings are now much more efficient. Teams can focus on the conversations instead of getting bogged down in note taking. Brave is committed to pairing AI with user privacy, and this applies to AI assistance in video conferencing as well. We’re excited to bring frictionless AI productivity to Brave Talk, and thrilled to continue our work with 8x8 to bring an exceptional conferencing experience to the millions of Brave users worldwide.”

The Brave web browser launched several years ago now with an aim to replace traditional ads with more privacy-friendly ones that would pay out BAT crypto which could then be tipped to websites by users as they saw fit.

Continuing this privacy-first approach, neither Brave Talk nor Leo share your data with anyone else. The only thing you have to be careful with when using Leo is that you select a Brave-hosted AI model instead of the Anthropic model otherwise Anthropic will store your queries for processing for 30 days.

To start using this new feature, open a new tab page in Brave and press the video camera icon in the bottom right to open Brave Talk or just head to talk.brave.com. When you have created a call link you can share it with anyone even if they don’t use Brave to begin your conversation.

To get a Premium subscription, which is needed for the Leo integration, just go to account.brave.com and set up your subscription then begin a Premium Brave Talk call. To open Leo, press the star icon in the Brave Sidebar to ask Leo to summarise key points. If you don’t see the sidebar, go to Settings > Appearance and toggle on the Show Sidebar button.