Nvidia 552.12 driver has support for Modern Warfare III season 3 and Diablo IV ray tracing

Nvidia GeForce graphics card owners now have a new driver to update to, as the company has just released the Game Ready 552.12 WHQL-certified driver for the masses. The release is a little light on features, but it does provide support for major updates that have hit Activision-Blizzard titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone have now kicked off their Season 3 content schedule, and Nvidia is already touting its DLSS 3 performance uplifts on these titles. Per the company, "DLSS 3 increases frame rates by up to 55% on average on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs" when used in Warzone.

Diablo IV's Ray Tracing update is now finally live too, and this driver is also recommended when jumping in to try out the ARPG's latest visual upgrade. DLSS 3 can be especially useful when turning on the new Ray-Traced Reflections, Ray-Traced Shadows, and Ray-Traced Foliage options, which can cause massive performance hits. Nvidia is claiming an FPS increase average of 2.3X when using DLSS 3 at 1440p on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards on maximum settings.

The driver only has one resolved issue listed as well, which is regarding the Resizable BAR profile of the newly-released port of Horizon Forbidden West from Sony. The optional feature should now be stable enough to enable when playing the action game.

The issues currently being worked on are these:

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware- Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to “On + Boost” [4412035]

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards. [4503216]

The Nvidia 552.12 Game Ready driver is now available to download and install via the GeForce Experience app on Windows, while standalone links can be found below. Here official are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs: