Chivalry 2, Moving Out 2, and more join Free Play Days this weekend on Xbox

Microsoft is kicking off the first Free Play Days event of December with a four-game selection. Xbox players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate services can try out something new, with Just Die Already, Moving Out 2, Call of the Wild: The Angler and Chivalry 2 available this weekend.

Just Die Already comes in from the Goat Simulator developer, offering the same kind of mayhem but players take the role of old people who have been kicked out of retirement homes. The title features both online co-op and PVP with sand. Next, Moving Out 2 is a physics-based moving simulator, where players get together to help people pack up and move out in humorous situations.

Those looking for a relaxing experience have Call of the Wild: The Angler to play. It is an open-world fishing sim with authentic fish and real-life locations to explore. Lastly, Chivalry 2 is also a part of the event. It is a 64-player medieval fighting game where two teams clash for hectic action, and now there are horses involved for mounted fighting.

All the games included in this weekend's Free Play Days are discounted too, making it easier and cheaper to continue playthroughs following the promotion. Here are links to all the games available plus what platforms they are available on:

This first Free Play Days event of the month will end on Sunday, December 10 at 11:59pm PT. Like usual, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to this promotion.