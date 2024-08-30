Copilot for Microsoft 365 will soon add more language support

Microsoft has published its latest monthly update for the new features that it has added to its Copilot for Microsoft 365 business service. Many of the updates have already been reported by us, but there is some new info about some expanded language support that will be coming soon.

In its blog post, Microsoft stated that it will add 12 more languages to Copilot in Microsoft 365 sometime in September:

Bulgarian

Croatian

Estonian

Greek

Indonesian

Latvian

Lithuanian

Romanian

Serbian (Latin)

Slovak

Slovenian

Vietnamese

Microsoft also said it will soon add support for the rarer Welsh and Catalan languages. In addition, it will be adding improvements so that Copilot for Microsoft 365 can offer a better response for these language variants:

Dutch (Belgium)

German (Switzerland)

English (UK)

Spanish (Mexico)

French (Canada)

The blog post added:

These improvements mean your users can anticipate responses that better reflect colloquial expressions, and linguistic conventions in these countries. As always, we are continually refining Copilot’s language capabilities and encourage users to provide us with actionable feedback.

Today's update also repeated that the company plans to launch the first wave of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 GCC (Government Community Cloud) features sometime in October for general availability for the US government. In addition, it has plans to make Microsoft Copilot in Microsoft 365 GCC High generally available sometime in the summer of 2025, along with Copilot for Microsoft 365 DOD (Department of Defense) around the same time frame. All of them are still subject to US government approval.

Earlier this month, rumors hit the internet that Microsoft plans to make some branding changes in the near futue. The unconfirmed reports claim that Copilot for Microsoft 365 could get a name change to Microsoft 365 Copilot. These and other branding changes could happen as soon as September according to the rumors.