Microsoft is reportedly making more branding changes for Copilot business services

Microsoft reportedly is making some branding changes for business customers who use its Copilot generative AI services. The Verge's Tom Warren, in his latest Notepad newsletter, states, via unnamed sources, that Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, the current name for the paid business version of the service, will be cut down to just Microsoft 365 Copilot.

That's not all, however, Warren also reports that Microsoft individual productivity apps that use Copilot will actually get more complicated brand names in the near future. For example, the name Copilot in Word will change to Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word, according to Warren. The same Microsoft 365 Copilot brand will reportedly be added to Microsoft's Copilot features for Sales, Service, and Finance services.

Business users who access the chatbot in Microsoft 365 Copilot will also see a new name soon, Business Chat, according to the newsletter. Warren says all these name changes were made in part because Microsoft currently has a number of divisions developing generative AI services that use the Copilot brand.

Warren reported that all of these confusing Copilot changes for Microsoft 365 will be officially announced sometime in September. The company will also use these name changes to reportedly reveal more features that will roll out to Microsoft 365 Copilot later in 2024. However, the newsletter did not reveal just what these new features will be like. He added that there's also no word on if there will be any Copilot business branding changes for services that are not a part of the Microsoft 365 division.

Warren also reports that on the consumer side, there won't be any branding or name changes for its consumer Copilot services on the web and for its mobile apps. He also says that Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman still is in full control of the consumer Copilot services.