MSI partners with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to make a cool and powerful gaming laptop

MSI is known to make some of the most powerful gaming PC laptops. Today, at Computex 2023, the company announced a new gaming notebook, one that was made in partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V is a 16-inch notebook with not only some powerful hardware inside but with some nice touches on the outside. MSI states the laptop uses the "exclusive Mercedes-AMG Selenite Gray color" that's made with a magnesium-aluminum material. This will help keep the notebook's weight down to 1.88kg (4.1 pounds).

The OLED display on the laptop has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400. Inside, it has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and supports up to 64GB of RAM. The notebook will be sold with the choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 laptop GPU.

Other features on this MSI notebook include an RGB keyboard developed by SteelSeries, and a six-speaker sound system from Dynaudio. The CPU and GPU are cooled by MSI's Cooler Boost 5 system, which uses two fans and five heat pipes, two of them shared.

Right now, there's no word on when the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport notebook will launch. There's also no word on how much it will cost, although we would expect the price to be on the very high side.

The notebook's official website also shows that at least some models will get some nice extras, including a mouse, a mousepad, a pouch, a USB flash drive, and more, all with the MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos. There's no word on whether this will be included with the purchase of any model of this notebook, or if it's for a special edition.

MSI also announced a number of other PC products at Computex 2023, including a couple of business-themed laptops, the Commercial 14, and the Prestige 16. It also revealed two new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, some new gaming PC monitors and more.