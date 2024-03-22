Get this ultra-fast 2TB Corsair MP700 PRO PCIe 5 SSD for its lowest price ever

Corsair has a special offer for customers who want the fastest, no-compromise SSD for maximum performance. The 2TB MP700 PRO with Air Cooler is now available for its lowest price, allowing you to save 12% on this quite expensive SSD.

Although the Corsair MP700 PRO is far from the most affordable SSDs, it makes up for its price with ultra-fast performance and additional features. Corsair claims the drive can reach whopping 12,400MB/s sequential read and 11,800MB/s sequential write speeds. High speeds also enable Microsoft DirectStorage support so that the drive can communicate directly with your graphics card for even faster loading times (this feature requires a compatible GPU).

It is also worth noting that the maximum speeds are only possible on compatible PCIe Gen 5 motherboards (such as Intel Z790 or AMD X670). Although you can use the MP700 PRO on older boards, the peak speeds will be notably lower.

PCIe 5.0-based SSDs usually run quite hot and are known to throttle, so Corsair equipped the MP700 PRO with a massive radiator and an active air cooler to keep the temperatures in the optimal range under heavy loads. Note that the radiator is quite high, so check if your system has enough clearance to accommodate the drive.

The MP700 PRO is also available without a heatsink and active cooling, but the discount does not apply to those configurations.

