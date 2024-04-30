The 1TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD hit a new low price of $79.99 for Amazon Gaming Week

Amazon has just started its annual Gaming Week sales event, with lots of deep discounts on video games and PC gaming desktops, notebooks, and other accessories. That includes some storage solutions, such as one that could help you boost the onboard storage of your Steam Deck, your Asus ROG Ally, and more.

The 1TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini is currently available on Amazon for $79.99. That's not only an all-new low price for the product, it's also a big $35 discount from its $114.99 MSRP.

The Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSDs use the smaller M.2 2230 form factor. You can use them in most Gen4-based motherboards if you want. However, the 2230 design has been made specifically to be put inside smaller PCs.

That makes the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD perfect for increasing the storage space in portable gaming PCs, such as Valve's Steam Deck, along with the Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go among others. It can also be used to boost the storage of tablet-like PCs like Microsoft's Surface Pro 9.

Corsair says the MP600 Core Mini SSD uses High-Density 3D QLC NAND flash memory, which should offer a solid balance of storage capacity with higher performance. Owners can expect to get up to 5,000 MB per second for sequential read speeds and 3,800 MB per second for sequential write speeds with this particular product. The SSD includes a five-year warranty along with free Corsair SSD Toolbox software.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

